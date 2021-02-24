Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccines

    COVID Vaccines

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany—More Soldiers and civilians received their second COVID vaccine at the Hainerberg Bookmart Feb. 24, 2021.
    The next round of vaccines are scheduled to begin March 10. Please stay in touch with your supervisors to ensure you know when you are scheduled for your vaccine.
    Health care professionals administer the vaccines to community members.
    Chaplain (Capt.) C. Wade Shepard, chaplain with the 214th Aviation Battalion, decided to get his vaccine for Love.
    Spc. Scott Garcia with the 214th Aviation Battalion, got his vaccine so he can travel while in Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 07:07
