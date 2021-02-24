WIESBADEN, Germany—More Soldiers and civilians received their second COVID vaccine at the Hainerberg Bookmart Feb. 24, 2021.

The next round of vaccines are scheduled to begin March 10. Please stay in touch with your supervisors to ensure you know when you are scheduled for your vaccine.

Health care professionals administer the vaccines to community members.

Chaplain (Capt.) C. Wade Shepard, chaplain with the 214th Aviation Battalion, decided to get his vaccine for Love.

Spc. Scott Garcia with the 214th Aviation Battalion, got his vaccine so he can travel while in Germany.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 07:07 Photo ID: 6542053 VIRIN: 210224-A-TT525-002 Resolution: 888x771 Size: 100.93 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID Vaccines [Image 5 of 5], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.