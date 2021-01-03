VP-46 conducts huffer start

210301-N-KT659-1209 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Tyler Joppa (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Wesley Gonzalez unplug a huffer ground power unit after a huffer start, March 1, 2021. Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

