    VP-46 conducts huffer start [Image 3 of 5]

    VP-46 conducts huffer start

    ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210301-N-KT659-1209 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 1, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Tyler Joppa (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Wesley Gonzalez unplug a huffer ground power unit after a huffer start, March 1, 2021. Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 06:17
    Photo ID: 6542044
    VIRIN: 210301-N-KT659-1209
    Resolution: 4229x3021
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 conducts huffer start [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    CNE C6F
    CTG 67

