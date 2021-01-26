U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux (Brunssum), prepares an adhesive bandage on casualty during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 03:35
|Photo ID:
|6541971
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-HZ738-1021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT