U.S. Army Spc. Adonis Singletary with U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Brussels), reassembles a M17 pistol during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
