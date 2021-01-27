Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

    CHIèVRES, WAL, BELGIUM

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Tinsley with U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Dülmen), loads the magazine of M4 carbine during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)

    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

