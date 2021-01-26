USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Pfc. Armando Smith with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux (Chièvres), ties his M40 field protective mask during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 03:35
|Photo ID:
|6541968
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-HZ738-1170
|Resolution:
|3988x5165
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
