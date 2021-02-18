Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy’s Recruit Training Command ROM operations in February at Fort McCoy [Image 41 of 60]

    U.S. Navy’s Recruit Training Command ROM operations in February at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Navy recruits walk on the cantonment area Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., worked with the Army in 2020 at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training. Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 22:10
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy’s Recruit Training Command ROM operations in February at Fort McCoy [Image 60 of 60], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: U.S. Navy&rsquo;s Recruit Training Command ROM operations in February at Fort McCoy

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Navy
    recruits
    training
    Fort McCoy

