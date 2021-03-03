DEDEDO, Guam (March 3, 2021) -- From right: Lt. Col. Anthony Mitchell, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz public works officer; Mike Paulovich, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) executive director; and Capt. Tim Liberatore, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas commanding officer, and JRM regional engineer, cut a ribbon along with government of Guam officials to mark the completion of a road expansion project along Route 3 in Dededo March 3. The $42.6 million project was fully funded by the Department of Defense through the Defense Access Roads program.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6541699
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-TR604-0046
|Resolution:
|4288x2472
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT