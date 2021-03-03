Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    GUAM

    03.03.2021

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    DEDEDO, Guam (March 3, 2021) -- From right: Lt. Col. Anthony Mitchell, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz public works officer; Mike Paulovich, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) executive director; and Capt. Tim Liberatore, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas commanding officer, and JRM regional engineer, cut a ribbon along with government of Guam officials to mark the completion of a road expansion project along Route 3 in Dededo March 3. The $42.6 million project was fully funded by the Department of Defense through the Defense Access Roads program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    NAVFAC
    Engineers
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Joint Region Marianas
    NAVFAC Pacific
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

