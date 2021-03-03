DEDEDO, Guam (March 3, 2021) – Capt. Tim Liberatore, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, and Joint Region Marianas regional engineer, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dededo March 3. Representatives from the Navy and Marine Corps joined the government of Guam in marking the completion of a road expansion project along Route 3. The $42.6 million project was fully funded by the Department of Defense through the Defense Access Roads program. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6541698
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-TR604-0026
|Resolution:
|3119x2437
|Size:
|743.64 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
