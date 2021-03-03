Guam Route 3 Road-Widening Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

DEDEDO, Guam (March 3, 2021) – Capt. Tim Liberatore, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, and Joint Region Marianas regional engineer, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dededo March 3. Representatives from the Navy and Marine Corps joined the government of Guam in marking the completion of a road expansion project along Route 3. The $42.6 million project was fully funded by the Department of Defense through the Defense Access Roads program. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

