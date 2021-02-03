210302-N-WQ732-6004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2021) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Joshua Figueroa, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, tapes a hose to a pneumatic low-pressure air pump aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 2, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6541655 VIRIN: 210302-N-WQ732-6004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.68 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.