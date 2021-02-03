Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A paratrooper from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” moves to the assembly area during an airborne operation into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6541551
    VIRIN: 210302-A-XI247-019
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    National Guard
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

