    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the press [Image 8 of 11]

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the press

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 3, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6541529
    VIRIN: 210303-D-XI929-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the press [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Secretary
    Press briefing room
    John F. Kirby

