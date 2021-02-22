Maj. Rashida Brown, 341st Medical Group practice manager and program director for the 341st Missile Wing Diversity and Inclusion Council, poses for a portrait photo, Feb. 22, 2021 at the base clinic on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Brown and the Diversity and Inclusion Council worked behind the scenes to coordinate events on base for Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6541505 VIRIN: 210222-F-NE362-0010 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 270.65 KB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.