Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Harper, 341st Missile wing command chief, poses for a photo, Feb. 19, 2021 at the command suite on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Chief Harper was one of many Airmen interviewed at the conclusion of Black History Month for comments and advice on how to keep the conversation going regarding inclusivity and diversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)
|02.19.2021
|03.03.2021 17:25
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month
