Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Harper, 341st Missile wing command chief, poses for a photo, Feb. 19, 2021 at the command suite on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Chief Harper was one of many Airmen interviewed at the conclusion of Black History Month for comments and advice on how to keep the conversation going regarding inclusivity and diversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6541503
    VIRIN: 210219-F-NE362-0003
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 286.71 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month
    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month
    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Through the eyes of our Airmen: Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike
    Black History Month
    20th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT