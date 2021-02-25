On February 25, 2021, DHA Director, LTG Ron Place visited Naval Health Clinic Hawaii Shipyard Clinic, stopping at the Immunizations Department to speak with staff running COVID-19 vaccine operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6541068
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-WF582-881
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Ron Place Visited NHCH Shipyard Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT