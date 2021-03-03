Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021

210303-N-QD512-1348 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2021. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is participating in Lightning Handshake, a bi-lateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

