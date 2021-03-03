COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

Enrique Flores, former intelligence specialist who served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment south of Saigon during the Vietnam War, waits in observation after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), March 2, 2021. Flores, originally from Alice, Texas and current resident of Barboursville, Virginia, retired from the Army in 1986 as a sergeant first class – after retiring from active duty, Flores worked as an intelligence specialist with both the Army and the U.S. Air Force. The Charlottesville vaccination clinic staff have been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

