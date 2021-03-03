Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

    COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    Staff with the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) prepare for another round of Veteran patients inside the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, March 2, 2021. The CBOC staff have been offering the COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans since January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses [Image 9 of 9], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Richmond
    Veterans
    Charlottesville
    RVA
    Central Virginia VA Health Care System
    CVHCS

