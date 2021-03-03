COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

Virginia Commonwealth University pharmacy student Vivian Vu assists COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic staff at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), March 2, 2021. Vu, a native of Garden Grove, California, graduated from the University of California-Irvine with a degree in sociology before moving on to Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy – she is slated to graduate in May this year. She began working with the Charlottesville CBOC Vaccine Clinic staff last month. The Charlottesville vaccination clinic staff have been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

