COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

Denise Gipson and her 96-year-old father, WWII Veteran James May Jr, came to the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for the COVID-19 vaccination, March 2, 2021. May is the oldest WWII Veteran living in Orange County, Virginia. After WWII, May worked in the construction industry and as an insurance salesman. May’s daughter, Denise Gipson, is grateful for the convenience of the Charlottesville CBOC for Veterans, and for the staff’s continued care for the Veterans of Central Virginia. “It’s wonderful, they have been a godsend for him,” said Gipson, who works with local autistic children as part of the school system. “We were having to go all the way to Richmond, but now a lot of things he can do right here. There are a lot of things that he still needs to go to the VA for, so it’s really good that they are here in Charlottesville, it’s so much closer.” The Charlottesville vaccination clinic staff have been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

