COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

Retired pastor and U.S. Navy Veteran James Allison, who served aboard the USS Forrestal (CV-59) during the Vietnam War, received his first COVID-19 vaccination at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), March 2, 2021. After serving aboard the Forrestal as a gunners’ mate technician from 1969 through 1971, Allison joined the textile industry before leading ministry at both the New Bern and Nortonville Churches of God. Allison, who lives in Dyke, Virginia, currently receives care as a VA patient at the Charlottesville CBOC. The Charlottesville vaccination clinic staff have been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

