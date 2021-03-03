Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

    COVID-19 vaccine effort continues at Charlottesville Veterans Clinic – CVHCS totals nearly 23,000 doses

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    A tray of COVID-19 vaccine doses sit ready for use at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), March 2, 2021. The Charlottesville vaccination clinic staff have been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January of this year. To this point, nurses in the Charlottesville vaccine clinic have provided nearly 900 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 12:34
    Location: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US 
    Richmond
    Veterans
    Charlottesville
    RVA
    Central Virginia VA Health Care System
    CVHCS

