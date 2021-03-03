Warrant officers visit the Fort Leonard Wood replacement hospital

The Fort Leonard Wood Warrant Officers Basic Course received some “hands on training” at the Hospital Replacement project currently under construction, March 3, 2021. In coordination with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Design/Build Contractor JE Dunn and their subcontractors, the WOBC students suited-up in their personal protective equipment and were briefed on site by engineering and construction subject matter experts of multiple fields; to include – geotechnical, environmental controls and permitting, surveying, soil classification, detention basins and safety. The group also discussed how to achieve project success, the importance of team collaboration and effective partnering amongst all stakeholders.

