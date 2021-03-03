Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant officers visit the Fort Leonard Wood replacement hospital

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by James Lowe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Fort Leonard Wood Warrant Officers Basic Course received some “hands on training” at the Hospital Replacement project currently under construction, March 3, 2021. In coordination with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Design/Build Contractor JE Dunn and their subcontractors, the WOBC students suited-up in their personal protective equipment and were briefed on site by engineering and construction subject matter experts of multiple fields; to include – geotechnical, environmental controls and permitting, surveying, soil classification, detention basins and safety. The group also discussed how to achieve project success, the importance of team collaboration and effective partnering amongst all stakeholders.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 11:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant officers visit the Fort Leonard Wood replacement hospital, by James Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrant Officer Candidate

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Warrant Officer Basic Course
    USACE-NWK
    USACE-NWD
    replacement hospital

