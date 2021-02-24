Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica [Image 2 of 4]

    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SCOTIA, NY – Airmen from New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing are returning home on Wednesday, February 24, following another successful deployment in support scientific research in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze.
    A total of 50 Airmen and three aircraft deployed in support of the mission which began in November, 2020. They will be returning over the next few days. Photo by Air National Guard Senior MSgt William Gizara

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6540239
    VIRIN: 210224-Z-TJ681-0026
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt William Gizara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica
    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica
    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica
    Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    USAF
    national guard
    NYNG
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT