Airmen return from Operation DEEP FREEZE, Antarctica

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SCOTIA, NY – Airmen from New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing are returning home on Wednesday, February 24, following another successful deployment in support scientific research in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze.

A total of 50 Airmen and three aircraft deployed in support of the mission which began in November, 2020. They will be returning over the next few days. Photo by Air National Guard Senior MSgt William Gizara

