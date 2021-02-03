USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 2, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) handle a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), March 2, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

