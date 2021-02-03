Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Abel Paniagua, from Chino, California, prepares to fire a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), March 2, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:55
    Photo ID: 6540154
    VIRIN: 210302-N-UL352-1020
    Resolution: 4315x2877
    Size: 826.96 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie
    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    line handling
    USNS Laramie
    Replenishment-at-sea
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT