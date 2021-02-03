USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Laramie

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Abel Paniagua, from Chino, California, prepares to fire a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), March 2, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021