STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 1, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman John Chambers, from Tampa, Florida, protects his face from splashing waves during a Strait of Gibraltar transit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) March 1, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:54 Photo ID: 6540146 VIRIN: 210301-N-UL352-1118 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 741.59 KB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.