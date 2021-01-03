STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 1, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gabriel Celiceo, from San Diego, takes photographs during a Ship’s Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Intelligence Exercise (SNOOPIE) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) March 1, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:54 Photo ID: 6540144 VIRIN: 210301-N-UL352-1007 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 504.86 KB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Strait of Gibraltar Transit [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.