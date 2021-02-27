Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Bonilla, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, receives an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier’s dedication to duty contributed to the success of the 297th Regional Support Group during this deployment.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

