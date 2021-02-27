Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Bonilla, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, receives an Army Commendation Medal.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Bonilla, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, receives an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier’s dedication to duty contributed to the success of the 297th Regional Support Group during this deployment.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 05:18
    Photo ID: 6540134
    VIRIN: 210227-A-HS490-695
    Resolution: 7019x4679
    Size: 16.11 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Bonilla, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, receives an Army Commendation Medal., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard

