    Alaska Army National Guard Captain Thomas Howard, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Commendation Medal. [Image 1 of 2]

    Alaska Army National Guard Captain Thomas Howard, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Commendation Medal.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Captain Thomas Howard, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier’s dedication to duty contributed to the success of the 297th Regional Support Group during this deployment.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Captain Thomas Howard, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Commendation Medal. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

