Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan Harrison is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer first class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley L. Murphy)

