Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 3, 2021) Master-at-Arms Seaman Ethan Mathews is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley L. Murphy)

