    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 1 of 5]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Emiley Murphy 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 3, 2021) Master-at-Arms Seaman Ethan Mathews is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley L. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6540110
    VIRIN: 210303-N-LZ119-1012
    Resolution: 5942x4245
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by Emiley Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAP
    Frock
    CFAY

