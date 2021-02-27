Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers and Kuwaiti military members pose for a photo before commencing a tree planting ceremony in celebration of Kuwait Liberation Day at Sulaibiya Road, Kuwait Feb. 27, 2021. The ceremony consisted of the planting of over 50 tree saplings, the playing of each nation’s national anthem, and the offering of sweets and beverages. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, USARCENT PAO)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6540109
|VIRIN:
|210227-A-NN634-1006
|Resolution:
|6289x3538
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
