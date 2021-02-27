Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    203rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Kuwaiti military members pose for a photo before commencing a tree planting ceremony in celebration of Kuwait Liberation Day at Sulaibiya Road, Kuwait Feb. 27, 2021. The ceremony consisted of the planting of over 50 tree saplings, the playing of each nation’s national anthem, and the offering of sweets and beverages. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, USARCENT PAO)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 05:23
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kuwait
    partnership
    liberation
    30th Anniversary
    tree planting ceremony
    Kuwait Liberation Day

