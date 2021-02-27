Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    203rd Public Affairs Detachment

    A Kuwaiti landscaper for Care For Buildings and Cities Cleaning Contracting Co. waters the newly planted saplings along Sulaibiya Road in Kuwait Feb. 27, 2021. Together, U.S. Army Soldiers and Kuwaitis planted over 50 trees in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait Liberation Day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, USARCENT PAO)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6540098
    VIRIN: 210227-A-NN634-1177
    Resolution: 5506x3671
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kuwait
    partnership
    liberation
    30th Anniversary
    tree planting ceremony
    Kuwait Liberation Day

