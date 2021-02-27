A Kuwaiti landscaper for Care For Buildings and Cities Cleaning Contracting Co. waters the newly planted saplings along Sulaibiya Road in Kuwait Feb. 27, 2021. Together, U.S. Army Soldiers and Kuwaitis planted over 50 trees in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait Liberation Day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, USARCENT PAO)
This work, Soldiers celebrate Kuwait Liberation Day with tree planting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS
