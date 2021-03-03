CFAO, Sub Area Activity Okinawa Office Call

210303-N-GG858-1015 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Okinawa (SAAO), (right) attends an office call with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) at CFAO headquarters in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 3, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

