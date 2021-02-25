Brig. Gen. Dean receives pistol from General Officer Pistol Program

Julie Ferrigno (left), Accountable Officer for Tank-automotive and Armaments Command General Officer Pistol Program, issues a SIG Sauer Modular Handgun System to Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems (right) on Feb. 25 at the Detroit Arsenal, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 00:00
|Photo ID:
|6540053
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-PC730-364
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|274.9 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
New general takes advantage of Army tradition
