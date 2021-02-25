Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Dean receives pistol from General Officer Pistol Program

    Brig. Gen. Dean receives pistol from General Officer Pistol Program

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Julie Ferrigno (left), Accountable Officer for Tank-automotive and Armaments Command General Officer Pistol Program, issues a SIG Sauer Modular Handgun System to Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems (right) on Feb. 25 at the Detroit Arsenal, Mich.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 00:00
    Photo ID: 6540053
    VIRIN: 210225-A-PC730-364
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 274.9 KB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Dean receives pistol from General Officer Pistol Program, by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New general takes advantage of Army tradition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    PEO GCS
    General Officer Pistol Program
    Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT