Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunderbirds, Blue Angels perform 'Super Delta'

    Thunderbirds, Blue Angels perform 'Super Delta'

    NAF EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021. This is the first time the demo teams performed the formation which grew out of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6539846
    VIRIN: 210302-F-JV039-1090
    Resolution: 4325x2883
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: NAF EL CENTRO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds, Blue Angels perform 'Super Delta', by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Blue Angels
    USAFADS
    Super Delta
    USNFDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT