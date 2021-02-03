Thunderbirds, Blue Angels perform 'Super Delta'

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021. This is the first time the demo teams performed the formation which grew out of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

