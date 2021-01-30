Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 ORARNG Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 15]

    2021 ORARNG Best Warrior Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Whipple 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from various Oregon Army National Guard units compete in the state level 2021 Best Warrior Competition from April 25 – 28, 2021 at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore. The annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to demonstrate Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency in various tasks as well as historical and general military knowledge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Whipple, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

