Rattlesnake Bite Leads to Cautionary Tale

Ann King, Fort Hunter Liggett Staff Action Control Officer, shows a photo of her swollen foot after she accidentally stepped on a baby rattlesnake in 2019. The hospital marked the foot to gauge further swelling. King was given antivenin and released the next day, but suffered nerve pain for five months afterward. She doesn't blame the snake, because was just defending itself. King showed the photo during a class she took in February 2021 on how to safely relocate rattlesnakes. She was the first one to volunteer after the instructor showed how to do it.

