    Rattlesnake Bite Leads to Cautionary Tale

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Ann King, Fort Hunter Liggett Staff Action Control Officer, shows a photo of her swollen foot after she accidentally stepped on a baby rattlesnake in 2019. The hospital marked the foot to gauge further swelling. King was given antivenin and released the next day, but suffered nerve pain for five months afterward. She doesn't blame the snake, because was just defending itself. King showed the photo during a class she took in February 2021 on how to safely relocate rattlesnakes. She was the first one to volunteer after the instructor showed how to do it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

