    Keesler hosts 39th Information Operations Squadron Detachment 2 activation ceremony

    Keesler hosts 39th Information Operations Squadron Detachment 2 activation ceremony

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Williams, 39th Information Operations Squadron commander, Hurlburt Field, Florida, passes the guidon to Maj. Omayra Genao, 39th Information Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, during an activation ceremony inside the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2021. Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, and Lauren Knausenberger, Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force, comprised of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, the Pentagon, Virginia, attended the ceremony and received an 81st Training Group immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

