Keesler hosts 39th Information Operations Squadron Detachment 2 activation ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Williams, 39th Information Operations Squadron commander, Hurlburt Field, Florida, passes the guidon to Maj. Omayra Genao, 39th Information Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, during an activation ceremony inside the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2021. Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, and Lauren Knausenberger, Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force, comprised of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, the Pentagon, Virginia, attended the ceremony and received an 81st Training Group immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

