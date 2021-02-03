Multiple military optical fabrication laboratories in various Military Treatment Facilities throughout the United States are being connected electronically as the Defense Optical Fabrication Enterprise Management System (DOFEMS) comes online.
This work, Navy Medicine Defense Optical Fabrication Enterprise Management System comes online, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
