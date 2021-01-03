KINGSVILLE, Texas - Training Squadron (VT) 22 Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Kevin Goodwin accepts the 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award from Maj. Gen. Jerry Allen (Ret.), Order of the Daedalians National Commander. The award recognizes the Naval Air Training Command squadron that has made the most significant contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety program throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6539385 VIRIN: 210301-N-OT909-1034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.61 MB Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US Hometown: MILTON, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VT-22 earns 2020 Adm. John H. Towers Award, by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.