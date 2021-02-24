2021 02 24 Walking Town Hall at Patton Village

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence command team consisting of Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner command sergeant major, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence along with the garrison command team consisting of Col. Matthew Scalia, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson, garrison command sergeant major, conduct a walking town hall, Feb, 24, 2021 at Patton Village. The intent of the walking town hall is to interact with residents in Fort Benning neighborhoods to insure their needs are being met and the living conditions are up to standard. The command group plans to conduct walking town halls monthly. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

