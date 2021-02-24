Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 02 24 Walking Town Hall at Patton Village [Image 2 of 2]

    2021 02 24 Walking Town Hall at Patton Village

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence command team consisting of Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe commanding general, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick C. Garner command sergeant major, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence along with the garrison command team consisting of Col. Matthew Scalia, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson, garrison command sergeant major, conduct a walking town hall, Feb, 24, 2021 at Patton Village. The intent of the walking town hall is to interact with residents in Fort Benning neighborhoods to insure their needs are being met and the living conditions are up to standard. The command group plans to conduct walking town halls monthly. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    This work, 2021 02 24 Walking Town Hall at Patton Village [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORT BENNING
    neighborhoods
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    USAG Fort Benning

