NRL physicist earns 2020 AAAS Newcomb Cleveland Prize

Matthew Kerr, Ph.D., a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, was part of an international team of astronomers and astrophysicists recognized by the 2020 American Association for the Advancement of Science Cleveland Prize for a discovery that improved the understanding of FRBs in distant galaxies. The team detected and localized FRBs using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, a radio telescope located in Western Australia.

