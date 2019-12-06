Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL physicist earns 2020 AAAS Newcomb Cleveland Prize

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2019

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Matthew Kerr, Ph.D., a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, was part of an international team of astronomers and astrophysicists recognized by the 2020 American Association for the Advancement of Science Cleveland Prize for a discovery that improved the understanding of FRBs in distant galaxies. The team detected and localized FRBs using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, a radio telescope located in Western Australia.

    TAGS

    NRL
    VLA
    AAAS
    FRB
    VLITE
    fast radio burst

