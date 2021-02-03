A simple graphic created to raise awareness of registering POF's on base for base housing and dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by A1C Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6539217
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-CI246-302
|Resolution:
|1440x1152
|Size:
|320.12 KB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personally Owned Firearm Registration Process, by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
