Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction [Image 6 of 7]

    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's new derrickboat under construction in South Carolina, February 2021. The derrickboat will be part of the District's floating plant and repair fleet maintaining federal navigation structures on the Great Lakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6539183
    VIRIN: 210302-A-PG036-016
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District derrickboat under construction [Image 7 of 7], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction
    Buffalo District derrickboat under construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    great lakes
    buffalo district
    repair fleet
    derrickboat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT