Joe Foss Field celebrates Women’s History Month with a graphic series displaying different women of the past and present and their accomplishments that have helped shape history, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March, 2021. The graphic series was created using Adobe Photoshop to disseminate on social media in an effort raise awareness for Women’s History Month which is celebrated during the month of March. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6539159
|VIRIN:
|210301-Z-WN050-1008
|Resolution:
|7200x5400
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joe Foss Field celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
