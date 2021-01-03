Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joe Foss Field celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 7 of 7]

    Joe Foss Field celebrates Women’s History Month

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Joe Foss Field celebrates Women’s History Month with a graphic series displaying different women of the past and present and their accomplishments that have helped shape history, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March, 2021. The graphic series was created using Adobe Photoshop to disseminate on social media in an effort raise awareness for Women’s History Month which is celebrated during the month of March. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 11:29
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
