    CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Company PT [Image 8 of 8]

    CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Company PT

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct a company physical training event aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on Feb. 26, 2021. Physical training is routinely performed by all Marines and Sailors at CBIRF in order to prepare themselves to respond at a moment's notice and save lives. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6539053
    VIRIN: 210226-M-DL557-0753
    Resolution: 2592x3888
    Size: 769.5 KB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Company PT [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

