U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct a company physical training event aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on Feb. 26, 2021. Physical training is routinely performed by all Marines and Sailors at CBIRF in order to prepare themselves to respond at a moment's notice and save lives. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6539052
|VIRIN:
|210226-M-DL557-0648
|Resolution:
|2589x1672
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF Marines and Sailors conduct Company PT [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
