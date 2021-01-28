Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award [Image 3 of 3]

    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award

    HAYS, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Milnes 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    HAYS, Kan. – The Field Maintenance Shop 1 team takes a moment for a group photo outside of their maintenance bays Jan. 28, 2021. FMS 1 took first place at the National Guard Bureau for the annual Army Award for Maintenance Excellence in December 2020 in the Tables of Distribution and Allowances category. Pictured from left to right: Sgt. 1st Class Lyndon Ellis, Sgt. 1st Class Lance Jones, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Schmidtberger, Sgt. Brandi Brooks, Spc. Theo Stone and Staff Sgt. Dennis Dinkel. Not present are Warrant Officer 1 Michael Murphy, Staff Sgt. Luke Pechanec, Sgt. Blake Slife and Spc. Jake Romey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 10:36
    Photo ID: 6539032
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-SM393-003
    Resolution: 907x684
    Size: 175.22 KB
    Location: HAYS, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jennifer Milnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award
    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award
    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    AAME
    Kansas Proud

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT