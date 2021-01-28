HAYS, Kan. – The Field Maintenance Shop 1 team takes a moment for a group photo outside of their maintenance bays Jan. 28, 2021. FMS 1 took first place at the National Guard Bureau for the annual Army Award for Maintenance Excellence in December 2020 in the Tables of Distribution and Allowances category. Pictured from left to right: Sgt. 1st Class Lyndon Ellis, Sgt. 1st Class Lance Jones, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Schmidtberger, Sgt. Brandi Brooks, Spc. Theo Stone and Staff Sgt. Dennis Dinkel. Not present are Warrant Officer 1 Michael Murphy, Staff Sgt. Luke Pechanec, Sgt. Blake Slife and Spc. Jake Romey.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 10:36 Photo ID: 6539032 VIRIN: 210128-Z-SM393-003 Resolution: 907x684 Size: 175.22 KB Location: HAYS, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas team places first for guard-wide maintenance award [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jennifer Milnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.